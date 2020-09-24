© Instagram / Miley Cyrus





Miley Cyrus astonished everyone with her transparent outfit!





These days, Miley Cyrus took part at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020. The singer amazed everyone not only with her unbelievably strong voice but also with her frank black costume!

Miley Cyrus is both a talented actress and singer. She is known for her role of Hannah Montana in the television series with the same name. As a musician, Cyrus released seven albums. She was married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth from 2018 till 2020; however, the couple hasn't got any children.

© Instagram / Miley Cyrus





Miley Cyrus has recently shared a part of the video from her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. In the video, she's singing her song «Midnight Sky». The musician informed that it will air 9/27-28 on CW at 8pm. At the festival, Miley Cyrus was wearing black transparent overalls showing sexy curves of her perfect body.

Miley Cyrus has performed a number of songs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival including «Heart of Glass (Blondie Cover). You can watch her perform this beautiful song in the following video.