Miley Cyrus wishes a happy birthday to her sibling Noah Cyrus and reveals the truth





Miley Cyrus has shared a sweet post on her Instagram page in which she does not only wish her sister a happy birthday but also opens a few secrets of her life. Go on reading to learn more!

Miley Cyrus is known for her leading role in 2006-2011 sitcom «Hannah Montana». There is probably no better scene in the movie than the one in which Miley and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus are singing «Butterfly Fly Away» together. Miley Cyrus was in a love relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth and even got married with him in December 2018; however, less than in a year the couple decided to split as they needed to focus on their careers. Few people know that Dolly Parton is Miley's godmother. The two have an incredible bond between them. Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift are not only close friends but coworkers: Taylor had a brief cameo in sitcom «Hannah Montana».

These days, Miley Cyrus wished her sister Noah Cyrus a happy 21st birthday and opened her heart before Noah. She confessed that soon they reversed their roles and Noah started taking care of her older sister. In her words, Noah was «a rockstar through the experience of losing Mary Jane». Miley Cyrus confesses she couldn't have gotten here without her sister. Noah helped her to make right decisions in life. Miley promises she will always be there for Noah every step of the way too.

Miley Cyrus predicts that 2021 will be full of safe sex, effloresce and more beautiful music. In the photos, Miley looks strange sitting at the table near the Psychic's office. What happened to the sweet Hanna Montana?