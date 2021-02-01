© Instagram / Miley Cyrus





Miley Cyrus to release at Super Bowl 2021





American singer Miley Cyrus has been invited to appear on the 2021 Super Bowl. Along with her, the event will be supported by the headliner of The Weeknd, as well as H.E.R., Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan.

The 28-year-old star will perform at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on February 7. Several thousand medical workers have already been invited to the event.

The epic show is known to air on Tiktok and CBS on February 7 from 2:30 pm local time.

Like many other headliners of the event from past years, the star will put on a real show and amaze the audience with bright numbers.

Recall that in 2020, the Super Bowl took place shortly before the coronavirus pandemic - on February 2. Latin American singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez became the headliners of the decisive match of the National Football League. During the break between the games, rappers J Balvin and Bad Bunny also performed at the stadium.