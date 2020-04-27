© Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown





Millie Bobby Brown, the “Stranger Things” star, organized a house party!





Millie Bobby Brown is known for her role of Eleven in the science fiction television series «Stranger Things» also starring such actors as Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and others.

At the age of 16, Millie Bobby Brown claims not to have a boyfriend. She was rumored to be dating rapper Drake who is much older than her, but Millie denied any rumors. She says they have been good friends with Drake for many years already. Another male friend of hers is Internet personality and singer Jacob Sartorius.

These days, Millie Bobby Brown has shared a beautiful video on her Instagram page showing her dancing with a few of other people online. In her post the star wrote, «Taking a moment to dance with @Houseparty in recognition of our amazing NHS first responders who are working tirelessly to provide care and services to those in need right now».

Houseparty is a social network that helps people to connect with each other. Millie's video radiates much energy, positivity, and good vibes. It seems she's having so much fun with her friends! Millie's followers express their gratitude and respect to all people who deal with those infected with the coronavirus.