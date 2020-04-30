© Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown





Millie Bobby Brown has showed her child photos! What an adorable kid!





Millie Bobby Brown has become really prominent due to her starring in the science fiction series «Stranger Things» in the role of a girl with supernatural abilities. She co-starred Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and other actors who have become favorite ones for thousands of teenagers all over the world.

«Stranger things» were not the only series Millie appeared in. She also starred in the 2014 action police series «NCIS» where she played Rachel Barnes in the Episode «Parental Guidance Suggested». At the age of 16, the star isn't dating anyone. Brown has no boyfriend and still feels happy with her life.

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown has shared a couple of her child photos on Instagram. In the first pic, she seems to be upset with something, which can be seen from the position of her eyebrows. She's also holding tightly the ladies sitting on both sides. In the second photo, Millie is absolutely adorable!

According to the majority of replies, Millie Bobby Brown was the cutest kid ever. One person wrote: «This captures you perfectly! You're right where you belong.» Millie's pics will certainly help others to realize their self worth and how beautiful they are.