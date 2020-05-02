© Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown





Millie Bobby Brown stunned everyone wearing her flamingo costume. Check out the video!





Millie Bobby Brown has starred in the monster movie «Godzilla», family series «Modern Family», medical drama series «Grey's Anatomy» but she become truly prominent due to her role of Eleven in the science fiction series «Stranger Things». Other actors playing in the series include Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and others.

16 if the perfect age for finding a boyfriend but Millie Bobby Brown does not seem to be interested in this. She was rumored to be dating rapper Drake; however, the star publicly declared that they have a purely friendly relationship. The same can be said about her relationship with singer Jacob Sartorius.

Millie Bobby Brown has become a favorite actress to thousands of people in different countries of the world. Her fans have recently shared a cute video featuring Millie in her flamingo costume. She looks so funny wearing such a huge costume and eating chips! One person commented: «Millie is at her natural habitat.»

According to Enola Holmes estimations by TMZ, Millie Bobby Brown's net worth is $6.1 million for the project alone, which means that her actual net worth is much higher than that.