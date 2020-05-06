© Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown





Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is





Millie Bobby Brown has starred in a number of movies and series but her role in the series «Stranger Things» is incomparable! She co-starred the following actors: Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and others.

At the age of 16, the star often behaves like a child. It seems she has never has a boyfriend despite many rumors that Millie is dating rapper Drake. That's just ridiculous taking into account her way of thinking! She's is so much more interested in her actor career. Millie Bobby Brown has the net worth of around $10 million as of 2020.

In her recent video on her Instagram page, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that her best friend is her mother. She talks to her about just everything – her career and personal life. Millie wrote in her caption to the video: «Pandora is all about celebrating and embracing those treasures in our lives that make us who we are and where we came from.»

Millie Bobby Brown is grateful for the precious gem in her life - her mum. Millie's fans are impressed with her relationship with her mom. This is truly an empowering message. Millie's mother must be proud of her daughter.