 News > Millie Bobby Brown


Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is
© Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-06 00:01:04

Millie Bobby Brown has starred in a number of movies and series but her role in the series «Stranger Things» is incomparable! She co-starred the following actors: Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and others.

At the age of 16, the star often behaves like a child. It seems she has never has a boyfriend despite many rumors that Millie is dating rapper Drake. That's just ridiculous taking into account her way of thinking! She's is so much more interested in her actor career. Millie Bobby Brown has the net worth of around $10 million as of 2020.

In her recent video on her Instagram page, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that her best friend is her mother. She talks to her about just everything – her career and personal life. Millie wrote in her caption to the video: «Pandora is all about celebrating and embracing those treasures in our lives that make us who we are and where we came from.»

Millie Bobby Brown is grateful for the precious gem in her life - her mum. Millie's fans are impressed with her relationship with her mom. This is truly an empowering message. Millie's mother must be proud of her daughter.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...