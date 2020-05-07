Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” boasted a new smile: what's her secret?

 News > Millie Bobby Brown


© Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

It seems that not so much time has passed since Noah Schnapp revealed suspicious a meme hinting at possible dating of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard – now the actress has got a new surprise: a perfect smile.

Millie Bobby Brown recently participated in the show of Jimmy Fallon and everyone noticed her new flawless smile.

It seems that Millie's teeth look much whiter and smoother than before, right? According to doctors who commented on this event the actress did the whitening and probably made her teeth straight with an invisible system «Invisalign.»

Moreover, the doctors admitted that the star perhaps put two porcelain veneers in the front row or made a restoration of these teeth. Brown has not commented on the transformation yet.

It is known that for installing porcelain veneers, girls are recommended to wait until 16 years old and boys - until 18, because the jaw continues its growing and the veneers installed at an early age will have to be changed over time. Millie has just turned 16.

Earlier, Millie admitted that she was inspired to become an actress by Hannah Montana, who was played by Miley Cyrus. Brown said she was obsessed with the heroine and wanted to follow Miley in everything.

What do you think about Millie's transformation?

