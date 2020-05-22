© Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown





Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things» shows how she is doing Florence makeup





Millie Bobby Brown has shared a wonderful video on her official Instagram page. How beautiful she has become!

The actress from web television series «Stranger Things» has turned 16; however, she does not seem to be in a hurry to start a grown-up life. She hasn't even had a boyfriend yet. Despite other people's opinions, she has always been just a friend to her co-star Finn Wolfhard. Millie Bobby Brown has earned a net worth of $10 million.

© Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown





In the video, Millie Bobby Brown is getting ready for meeting her friends. She suggests her followers to find out how she's using the new Florence products in her new day makeup routine. Mills really loves Florence by Mills. Her fans claim she looks absolutely gorgeous. They are proud of her and her cosmetics brand. May Millie have the most wonderful day!

The following video with Millie Bobby Brown reveals answers to some of the most intimate questions about her life. It can be a real blessing to her fans. At the same time, Mills shows some of her Florence cosmetics.