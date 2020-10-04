© Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown





Millie Bobby Brown revealed what her favorite color is. Try to guess!





Millie Bobby Brown has shared a cute commercial video on her Instagram page. It finally demonstrates what color the «Stranger Things» actress prefers.

At the age of 16, Millie Bobby Brown has achieved great success as an actress. One of the most popular projects with the star is the television series «Stranger Things» featuring also Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and other young actors. At present, Millie stars in a new Netflix movie «Enola Holmes» along with Louis Partridge.

In her fresh video on Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown is advertising Samsung mobile phones. She confesses she's a real «fan of these lil cuties». In the video, the actress is dancing on a lavender sofa with lavender pillows on it while wearing a lavender outfit. It seems to be her favorite color. Millie Bobby Brown is deeply loved by her followers on Instagram who say she is talented, hardworking, strong, amazing, inspiring, kind, and unique.

Millie Bobby Brown has announced on her YouTube video that her new film «Enola Holmes» has been available to watching since September 23rd. Louis Partridge says he associates «Enola Holmes» with the word «beautiful». So, make sure to watch it.