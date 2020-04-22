© Instagram / Miranda Lambert





Miranda Lambert stunned netizens with the cure for COVID-19





36-year-old performer of «Bluebird» Miranda Lambert surprised her fans saying she knew a unique medicine for the current coronavirus outbreak – and it's neither a pill, nor injection! Let's discover the remedy together!

As we can see, Miranda Lambert literally exploded social networks with her latest posts. The star regularly updates her accounts on Instagram and Twitter and is absolutely sure that cuteness will save the world.

So, she took to Instagram to show her beloved pet JD to the whole world mentioning she was incredibly happy to know that people had taken a lot of animals from shelters.

And this really is great news! But the most amazing and touching fact is that the singer's brand «IdyllWind» has been fighting against COVID- 19.

According to the last post of Miranda, the greatest medicine for every illness is music. And it's hard not to agree with her, right?