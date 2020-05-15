© Instagram / Miranda Lambert





Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton's ex-wife, sings her song on the porch





Miranda Lambert is on quarantine, just like all other Americans, so she decided to bring some happiness to her fans by singing her song on the porch.

Miranda Lambert is known for having had a famous husband - Blake Shelton – who is now dating singer Gwen Stefani. Today she has become a famous artist herself. Her net worth has reached $45 million, as of 2020.

© Instagram / Miranda Lambert





These days, Miranda Lambert has shared an amazing video on her official Instagram page. It depicts the singer sitting on her porch, playing the guitar and singing a romantic song. The acoustic version of the song sounds really nice! Some of her fans say she's the best singer in the whole world. They love her a lot.

Miranda Lambert is worried with the life of shelter pets. She is thankful to everyone who has fostered a four legged buddy! She's sending a special shout to Nashville Humane foster parents for spreading the love. Isn't Miranda an amazing person?