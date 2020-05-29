© Instagram / Natalie Portman





Natalie Portman feels sorry for black people who were killed lately. She wants to take real actions!





The famous actress is worried about deaths of those with another color of skin. She is ready to start anti-racist work right now and encourages others to do the same.

Natalie Portman is known for her role of Padmé Amidala in the 1999 epic space-opera movie «Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace».

Natalie Portman has a heavy heart for people who have lost their lives during these several weeks. Instead of being individuals known for their personalities, they were grouped for a similar way they were murdered. Natalie says the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd are «part of a larger and horrific pattern in this country». There is much to be done to bring equity to all people despite their color of skin.

Natalie Portman is sure we need to take actions if we want this country to be a land of justice and liberty. She invites her followers to visit her stories for a list of resources to start the anti-racist work. Natalie Portman is not only a talented actress but also a person with a big heart. Here's the video in which she discusses her movies «Star Wars: Episode 3» and «Closer».