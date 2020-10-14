© Instagram / Natalie Portman





Natalie Portman fights for giving the right to vote to felons





Natalie Portman has shared a video on her Instagram page in which she reveals her desire to allow formerly incarcerated Californians to vote. What's the opinion of the society?

Natalie Portman has starred in so many legendary films but probably it is the role of Padmé Amidala in the epic space opera «Star Wars» that made her really famous. Only at the age of 16, the actress started playing the mother of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa in «Episode I – The Phantom Menace». Natalie Portman got on the peak of her career due to the role of Jane Foster in the 2011 action fantasy movie «Thor». Her fans are currently looking forward to the release of «Thor: Love and Thunder».

© Instagram / Natalie Portman





In her recent post, Portman has reported that Susan Burton joined her online conversation to discuss the reasons why they support Prop 17. In the video, Burton says that 50,000 formerly incarcerated Californians should be allowed to participate in voting. That's the right of every person in a democratic country. At present, the activist uses the chance to right this injustice in California. However, some Portman's followers are against giving felons the right to vote saying that to lose the right to vote is actually the part of punishment.

Natalie Portman's first role was the one of 12-year old Mathilda in the 1994 action drama «Léon: The Professional». Here is one of the cutest episodes in the movie.