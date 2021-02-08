© Instagram / Natalie Portman





Natalie Portman responded rudely to rumors about her pregnancy





«In 2021, speculation about the female body is still normal.»

In July last year, pictures appeared in the media in which it seemed as if Natalie Portman was pregnant. Journalists drew attention to the changed forms of the actress and suggested that she was in a position.

Then the star of the film «Black Swan» did not comment on the rumors, but now she did not hold back. On February 4, Page Six published an article with the headline: «Natalie Portman Steps Out With A Round Belly For A Walk In Sydney.» The actress posted a screenshot of the publication in the story and denied the speculations of the journalists.

«Hey, so I'm never pregnant. But, apparently, in 2021, speculation about a woman's body and comments on her forms are still considered normal, «she said.

Recall that Natalie and her husband, dancer Benjamin Millepieu, are now in Australia with their two children (8-year-old Aleph and 4-year-old Amalia). Portman is gearing up for Thor: Love and Thunder, while her husband is working on another film project.