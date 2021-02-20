© Instagram / Natalie Portman





Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepieu celebrate their daughter's birthday





Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepieu are perhaps one of the most secretive star couples. The spouses practically do not get into the lenses of the paparazzi, and they are not the most frequent guests at social events.

However, last weekend was an exception and the couple was spotted in one of Sydney's national parks - the star parents threw a birthday party for their daughter Amalia, who turned three the other day.

In the photographs of the paparazzi, the captured spouses are watching baby Amalia, and a little later Natalie brings her a long-awaited gift wrapped in a pink package. Perhaps this is what a family idyll looks like.