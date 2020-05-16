Niall Horan from “One Direction” revealed his main activity at nights
© Instagram / Niall Horan

Niall Horan from “One Direction” revealed his main activity at nights


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-16 17:49:02

The 26-year-old colleague of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne revealed what exactly he had been doing at nights during the global quarantine - and we bet you'd never guess this!

Niall Horan took to Twitter to share little details about his night activity. While most of his true fans are sleeping, Niall is absolutely awake and even creates something really cool – well, like most poets and composers.

According to the star's latest tweet, Niall was sitting in his living room basically in the dark and writing a song. Since it was just 2 am at that moment the celeb definitely was enjoying the silence and some possible magical atmosphere. We guessed that as Horan admitted it was extremely cool!


Horan's fans surely were happy to get any news from their idol – even those small ones. Some of them advised the musician to go to bed, while others became quite interested in the details of his new song. They asked if it was good and if they could hear it during Niall's next tour.

In addition, many fans were quick to declare their love to the star. But we are sure that working at night has both advantages and disadvantages. We really are big fans of night time! How about you?

