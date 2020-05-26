© Instagram / Nick Cannon





Nick Cannon, ex-husband of Mariah Carey, boasts hosting #1 radio show





The famous television personality claims he has founded the first radio show in the country. Is that really so?

Nick Cannon was married to legendary singer Mariah Carey for eight years and has got two children with her. His height (1.83 m) allows him to star in many different shows and films. He had hosted a comedy game show «Wild 'n Out» for a few years since 2005. the celebrity has earned a net worth of USD 60 million as of 2020.

On his official Instagram page, Nick Cannon announces that first he released the first cable show, then the first television show and now he hosts the first radio show. Nick Cannon whore: «I'm just keep working and minding my business. I'll holla at y'all when my shift is over!» Nick's fans say his work ethic is impeccable. They are sending their congratulations, blessings and love to the star.

Cannon mentioned on Twitter he checked in with Mitch live on Nick Cannon Radio several hours ago! He has shared a quick recap! Listed to their conversation!