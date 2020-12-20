© Instagram / Nick Jonas





Nick Jonas denies letting Franklin in his musical band





Nick Jonas has declared in the video on his Instagram page that he does not allow his brother Franklin Jonas to become the part of their band.

Nick Jonas is known for his acting career but initially he got fame as a singer. In 2002 he and his brother Joe formed a group called «Jonas Brothers». After having released their debut studio album the guys were invited to star in musical television movie «Camp Rock» (2008) and «Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). The song «Burnin' Up» from the band's album «A Little Bit Longer» was one of the first songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2008. After having a musical break for two years, Nick along with his two brothers, Joe Jonas

Kevin Jonas, formed a new band called «Nick Jonas & the Administration». In 2018, Nick Jonas married the Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra.

On his official Instagram page, Nick Jonas shares the video in which he addresses his brothers Kevin and Joe by the phone and says that he's against letting their younger brother Franklin join their musical band. Of course, that's nothing more than just a fun TikTok video; however, it seems Frankie Jonas has finally received his recognition as Nick's brother on the net. Few people really knew that Frankie was Nick's brother.

Nick Jonas is a risky guy! Recently he has shown himself burning up a cigar with a huge flame coming out from a gas cigar-lighter. It seems very dangerous and his followers are asking Nick to be careful. Some of them wonder if Jonas is trying to compete with Frankie to be the best Jonas TikToker.