Pregnant lyrics? Nicki Minaj surprised fans with weird behavior
© Instagram / Nicki Minaj

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-17 17:23:05

The 37-year-old Nicki Minaj who had made the charts along with Doja Cat, Cardi B and Beyonce last week, revealed something very strange in one of her videos – and fans have just noticed that!

Nicki Minaj hinted she was pregnant with Kenneth Petty's baby after some previous tweeting about her non-stop nausea and urinating.

Later, she even claimed that she had forgotten about her musical world.


And now fans are sure that the rapper is about to have a baby with Petty since the celeb showed something strange play in a video made for a remix of «Say So» with Doja Cat. Netizens noticed she was hugging a little doll that covered most of her belly. More than that, followers said they could see Minaj's growing belly.

Some of them were quick to say Nicki has been enjoying the so-called «quarantine pregnancy.» And many fans directly asked her about the time when the baby is about to arrive.

One of the fans asked Minaj if she was sick in the morning and if she had to visit the bathroom a lot. And Nicki replied that the nausea and peeing seemed to be endless.

What does this all mean? What do you think?

