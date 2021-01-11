Nicki Minaj shows how she and her best friend are hanging out
By: Linda Davis
2021-01-11 23:40:59
Nicki Minaj does not always demonstrate her personal life to the public but this is an exception. She's probably regretted having shared a photo with her close friend.
Nicki Minaj has been on stage for a decade already and has collaborated with a number of other musicians. 38-year old singer performed song «Body» with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Nicki and Drake made two tracks together - «No Frauds» and «Only». There is a wonderful cooperation project by Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Cardi B. That's a remix of Cardi's song «WAP» and Beyoncé's track «Feeling Myself». By the way, recently Cardi B has announced she's going to collaborate with Nicki Minaj and release a song with her. Unfortunately, Minaj has faced some problems within her music career too. Nicki used a sample from her song «Baby Can I Hold You» in 2018 and now has to pay almost half a million dollars to Tracy Chapman for copyright suit.
Nicki Minaj has shared a cool photo on her Instagram page showing her hanging out with her best friend Blac Chyna. The celebrities look stunning and young despite their age. Nicki looks like a teenager wearing her colorful bandana and orange shirt. There is a huge Barbie chain on Minaj's neck. It makes the star so pretty! Chyna is looking from behind. She's as flawless and pretty as a doll. That's an absolutely gorgeous couple!
Nicki Minaj impresses her fans while sharing a short video depicting her three-month son. She has captured the video, «PapaBear». The baby looks like his father, Kenneth Petty. The boy's eyes are very much the same as his mom's!