Nicki Minaj shows how she and her best friend are hanging out





Nicki Minaj does not always demonstrate her personal life to the public but this is an exception. She's probably regretted having shared a photo with her close friend.

Nicki Minaj has been on stage for a decade already and has collaborated with a number of other musicians. 38-year old singer performed song «Body» with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Nicki and Drake made two tracks together - «No Frauds» and «Only». There is a wonderful cooperation project by Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Cardi B. That's a remix of Cardi's song «WAP» and Beyoncé's track «Feeling Myself». By the way, recently Cardi B has announced she's going to collaborate with Nicki Minaj and release a song with her. Unfortunately, Minaj has faced some problems within her music career too. Nicki used a sample from her song «Baby Can I Hold You» in 2018 and now has to pay almost half a million dollars to Tracy Chapman for copyright suit.

Nicki Minaj has shared a cool photo on her Instagram page showing her hanging out with her best friend Blac Chyna. The celebrities look stunning and young despite their age. Nicki looks like a teenager wearing her colorful bandana and orange shirt. There is a huge Barbie chain on Minaj's neck. It makes the star so pretty! Chyna is looking from behind. She's as flawless and pretty as a doll. That's an absolutely gorgeous couple!

Nicki Minaj impresses her fans while sharing a short video depicting her three-month son. She has captured the video, «PapaBear». The baby looks like his father, Kenneth Petty. The boy's eyes are very much the same as his mom's!