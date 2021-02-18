© Instagram / Nicki Minaj





Father of American rapper Nicki Minaj was hit to death by a car





The father of American rapper Nicki Minaj, Robert Maraj, was killed by a car. On Sunday, February 14, TMZ reports.

It is clarified that the driver fled the scene of the crime.







Maraj, 64, was walking down a road Friday night when he was hit by a car, according to New York's Nassau County Police.

Robert was taken to the district hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The police are looking for witnesses and ask for help in the investigation, as there is no description of the suspect and his car yet.

The rapper has not yet announced the death of her father. The information about the incident was confirmed by her aunt on her Facebook page.