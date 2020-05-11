 News > Nicole Kidman


Nicole Kidman, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, left Scientology church
© Instagram / Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, left Scientology church


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-11 20:31:21

An intriguing announcement appeared these days on Twitter informing that Nicole Kidman left Scientology church.

The actress is known for having married twice – to Tom Cruise and Keith Urban. She has got four children from both husbands. However, at present, the celebrity is single and is trying to enjoy her life without men who may lead to many problems.

Her unusual role of Celeste Wright in the 2017–2019 drama television series «Big Little Lies» has brought her great prominence. The actress has been the member of Scientology church for many years and it's really hard to believe the news. Nicole Kidman hasn't denied or confirmed the information yet. By the way, many other celebrities attend the church of Scientology including Tom Cruise.

Recently, Nicole Kidman has wished her mother a Happy Mother's Day on her Instagram page. Unfortunately, not everyone has a chance to kiss and hug their mothers, so we need to celebrate this wonderful day. Kidman is grateful to her mother for everything and for her friendship.

