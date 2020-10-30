© Instagram / Nicole Kidman





Nicole Kidman showed her another talent! Check out the photos!





Nicole Kidman has shared a few cute photos on Instagram showing her riding a horse together with a precious person in her life. That's amazing how loving the actress is!

At the age of 53, Nicole Kidman still looks beautiful. The actress was married twice. She was in a 10-year marriage with Tom Cruise and gave birth to two children. Nicole has been married to Keith Urban since 2006 and has two daughters with the singer. Kidman has created many television shows and starred in numerous films and series. It is known that the actress is making another show at present. Since 2020, she has co-starred Hugh Grant and Italian actress Matilda De Angelis in the television series «The Undoing» in the role of Grace Sachs. The series arrived on HBO on October 25th and has captured the hearts of numerous people.

© Instagram / Nicole Kidman





Nicole Kidman has shared a couple of wonderful photos on her Instagram page depicting her spending time together with her sister, Antonia Kidman. The women are leading their horses to water on a beautiful day. The star's followers call them classy ladies and are happy they had a special time together. Family's the very best!

«The Undoing» Season 1 Episode 2 will soon be available for watching. Check out Promo on YouTube right now! They say «the first episode was utter perfection» and can't wait for next week's episode!