© Instagram / Nicole Kidman





Nicole Kidman in a new film about the TV series "I Love Lucy", filmed on real events





Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is preparing a new film Being the Ricardos about two television legends: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will play the main roles.

The film tells the story of two artists who, while married, created the comedy series I Love Lucy. They also played the main roles in it and became the most recognizable television family. The series was shown on screens in the 1950s.

«She's an amazing woman. I'm waiting for people to see that Aaron found out about her, as interpreted by Desi and Lucille. I didn't know any of this, «Nicole Kidman said about the project and her heroine.

On the show, Ball and Arnaz portrayed a married couple from New York. In the story, the couple had best friends: Fred Merz and Ethel Merz. It was revealed that they will be played by actor J.K.Simmons and actress Nina Arianda.

The film will show one week in the life of the heroes. This is exactly how much time it takes to produce one episode of the series: on Monday - reading the script, and on Friday - shooting. Parallel to this, two crises develop in the film: the threat of cancellation of the series and the divorce of the main characters.