© Instagram / Nicole Kidman





Nicole Kidman was attacked at the theater





It became known that the popular actress Nicole Kidman was the victim of an attack by an unknown man while vacationing with her husband.

The incident happened at the Sydney Opera House. According to the portal The Sydney Morning Herald, 53-year-old Kidman, along with her husband Keith Urban, went to the play «The Merry Widow», after which she was attacked.

© Instagram / Nicole Kidman





According to an insider, the actress and her husband stood up to show their gratitude to the actors and give them a standing ovation. However, the man sitting behind them did not like it. He asked the couple to sit down, after which Urban explained why they stood up. Like, this is an act of gratitude to the speakers. However, the dissatisfied viewer did not accept the explanation.

Instead, he hit Kidman in the head with the program. The actress's husband reacted quickly, accused the man of assaulting his wife and called the police. Law enforcement officials confirmed that they received a summons to the theater that night to address the altercation.

«Police were told that a 53-year-old man and a 67-year-old man were visiting an entertainment venue when the dispute broke out. The officers spoke with both men and no further action was taken, «the police said. Nicole herself and Keith have not yet commented on the news of the incident.