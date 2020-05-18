© Instagram / Nicole Scherzinger





Nicole Scherzinger, the lead singer of “The Pussycat Dolls”, showed how she spent Sunday





Nicole Scherzinger has posted a sunny photograph of hers on her Instagram page. It shows her enjoying the weekend in a truly marvelous way.

Nicole Scherzinger was a judge of the reality series «The Masked Singer» throughout season 2. She openly flirted with Thingamajig (a.k.a. Victor Oladipo) and there were some rumors she was dating the basketball player. In any case, their relationship came to an end and now the celebrity is in a love affair with former professional athlete Thom Evans. The actress has been with her boyfriend for a few months already.

© Instagram / Nicole Scherzinger





In her pic on Instagram, Nicole Scherzinger is enjoying the sun. She's having a good look with perfect makeup and long black hair. Her caption to the photo reads, «Nothing like a sun filled Sunday». The star's fans claim she looks incredibly beautiful. They are asking her to stay healthy and safe.

Nicole Scherzinger announced on her Twitter page that she is helping to raise money in this battle against COVID-19. She has encouraged everyone to donate their funds if they want to. Any sum of money can help.