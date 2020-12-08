Nicole Scherzinger has shown how she spent her weekend. Check out the photos!

© Instagram / Nicole Scherzinger





Nicole Scherzinger has recently shared the shots on her Instagram page showing her spending holiday time. Look who the star has fun with!

Nicole Scherzinger started appearing in television series «The Masked Singer» as a judge in 2019. It seems she really enjoys this role and the reality singing competition itself. At the show she met some nice people such as actress Jenny McCarthy. The celebrities are in a good relationship and have become friendly. Earlier, Nicole Scherzinger was the member of several music bands including «The Pussycat Dolls,» «Eden's Crush» and «Days Of The New». The actress has had a diverse personal life. She was in a love relationship with comedian Nick Cannon from 1999 to 2000. Then she dated racing driver Lewis Hamilton for 7 years but they separated in 2015. At present, Nicole Scherzinger's boyfriend is model rugby player and Thom Evans. She has recently shared a sweet photo demonstrating the couple at the beach.

These days, the celebrity has posted several pics on her official Instagram page with her family members. The star has enjoyed a few days with her close people and feels extremely thankful to God for the chance to spend this time with her family. Based on Nicole Scherzinger's words, her family is everything to her. She managed to make her tutu's (grandmother's) wish to see the Ark Encounter come true! That's a life size replica of Noah's ark located in Williamstown, Kentucky.

Nicole Scherzinger has recently confessed whom she considers to be the best vocalist on «The Masked Singer» show. That's Seahorse Mask which hid Tori Kelly. Some of her followers on Twitter disagree, though. They like Nick Carter under that crocodile mask.