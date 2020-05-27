© Instagram / Nikki Bella





Nikki Bella is concerned with the destiny of people with another color of skin





Nikki Bella has expressed her concerns with the lives of those who were born with another color of skin. She demands equality for all people.

Nikki Bella is currently pregnant with Artem Chigvintsev's baby. These days, she is going to meet Artem's parents. It seems the Russian professional dancer is preparing to make a proposal to Nikki. At least this is what her sister Brie Bella thinks. The dancer has already presented an engagement ring to his fiancee. Before that, Nikki Bella had a six-year relationship with John Cena.

The celebrity is worried with many bad stories that happened to people with another color of skin. She wants these actions to human beings to stop because «the color of our skin isn't what defines us as humans, it's our souls». She is sure we need to be treated equally because we are all God's children. He gave us life and He makes the decisions. Nikki is sick and tired of «all of these stories, these hateful acts, there is just no reason for them». We shouldn't live in fear because of the color of our skin.

Nikki Bella has presented a new memoir «Incomparable Brie and Nikki Bella» on her Twitter. It is «simply riveting and heartfelt». Nikki says she couldn't put it down and she recommends reading it to everyone.