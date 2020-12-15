© Instagram / Nikki Bella





Nikki Bella is shocked with the place she's going to live in





Nikki Bella has showed the house she and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev are planning to move to. There is even no water sink in the kitchen!

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella's sister, was a WWE Divas Champion twice and has held this title for a long time. However, she is not only a professional wrestler. Bella has a business of her own – she has founded the company selling beauty products. The latter is titled «The Bella Twins», since it is actually owned by both sisters. Thus, the 36-old celebrity can boast the net worth of $6 million, which equals her current partner's net worth. Nikki Bella has been in a relationship with Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev since 2019 and gave birth to their son four months ago. The couple does not think about the official marriage yet.

Even though Bella and Artem haven't got married officially, they have started to build a house of their own. The star has shared a photo of their kitchen. It needs so much work! The wrestler says in her caption, «if you can only imagine the amount of Pinterest boards I have sent to Artem». They listen to the contractor's amazing ideas. This is the first home Bella and Artem are building from scratch, together, as a family. Bella's followers on Instagram can't wait to see what they will do with it.

