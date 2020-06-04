© Instagram / Nikki Glaser





Nikki Glaser blames white people in what is happening in America today





Nikki Glaser has shared a provocative video on her Instagram page showing white people pushing black protesters into the crowd of policemen.

Nikki Glaser has a podcast called «You Up with Nikki Glaser». Her fresh podcast was dedicated to the topic of her birthday. She's having fun with her sister Lauren talking about a graphic tee that connects the family, stomachs, maternity clothing, passionate love for DMB, etc. Nikki Glaser has been in a good friendly relationship with standup comedian Whitney Cummings who has been her guest on podcast several times. Probably, the major rival of Nikki Glaser is another standup comedian, Iliza Shlesinger. People love both of them, because they have funny specials. Iliza seems to be hotter, though.

In her Instagram post, Nikki Glaser's parents are watching the local news in St. Louis last night. They spotted some white men pushing black people into the cops subjecting them to danger in this way. It's no secret that there are white nationalist groups who incite violence in these situations. This is another example of how that happens.

