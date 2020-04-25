© Instagram / Nina Dobrev





Nina Dobrev, the “Vampire diaries” star, revealed how to live in these tough times





Nina Dobrev has starred in many different movies but she received her prominence due to the role of Elena Gilbert in the 2009–2015, 2017 supernatural teen drama series «Vampire diaries». During the beginning of the filmmaking process, the actress was dating Ian Somerhalder. In 2015, Ian Somerhalder married Nikki Reed and the couple has a kid already.

Nina Dobrev had some misunderstanding with her another co-star, Paul Wesley, though, but their mutual dislike was officially settled in 2019. Nina Dobrev's latest boyfriend was actor Glen Powell, but their relationship broke in the same year. It is interesting to note that Nina has a double. That's actress Victoria Justice. The stars look really alike!

Dobrev perfectly understands that we all live in tough times but smiling leads to the release of «neuropeptides». These are neurotransmitters that make us feel good almost immediately — endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin. So, Nina encourages everyone to smile as much as possible.

Nina Dobrev does not think that it is a problem if your smiling is fake. She did it in kindergarten and her mother still framed the photo. Let's smile!