© Instagram / Nina Dobrev





Nina Dobrev wished a happy quarantine birthday to her friend, Riawna Capri





Nina Dobrev is known for her role of Elena Gilbert in the television series «The Vampire Diaries». At the time of making the series, Dobrev was dating her co-star Ian Somerhalder. The couple were in a relationship for three years. After the break up of their love affair, Ian moved on with their common co-star Nikki Reed. Nevertheless, Nina wasn't offended and is still in a good friendly relationship with both.

After seven years of starring on «The Vampire Diaries», Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev are best friends, even though they faced some difficulties in their relationship. They say, Nina Dobrev looks like Victoria Justice, another American actress. In common photos, they look like twins.

Recently, Nina Dobrev has shared a great number of photos depicting her with her friend, hairstylist Riawna Capri. Nina wishes her a happy quarantine birthday saying that her smile lights up every place she walks in. According to Dobrev's caption to the pics, Riawna Capri has made her life much brighter since she walked into it eleven years ago.

Nina Dobrev had no opportunity to spend Riawna's birthday with her, so she sent her socially distant love, kisses and hugs. She says that Riawna is the girl who has got the biggest and whitest teeth that blind Nina every time she sees her friend. Dobrev is happy to have Riawna Capri as a best friend.