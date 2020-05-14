Nina Dobrev, «The Vampire Diaries» star, showed how she relaxes in quarantine
© Instagram / Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev, «The Vampire Diaries» star, showed how she relaxes in quarantine


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-14 16:43:35

Nina Dobrev has no secrets from her fans. She has demonstrated on her Instagram her home activity while being in the coronavirus quarantine.

Nina Dobrev was dating her «The Vampire Diaries» co-star, Ian Somerhalder. As a matter of fact, she didn't always get along with her other co-star, Paul Wesley. Now, years later, their relationship has become better, though.

In her photo on Instagram, Nina Dobrev is sitting on her sofa and relaxing. She's drinking tea and enjoying the beauty of her large flower. The celebrity is wearing a pair of jeans and a white sweater with a teddy-bear. Her caprion to the pic reads, «6 feet [or more] away from «Vogue» magazine.


Nina Dobrev's post on Twitter is also captioned «Staying at home with «Vogue» magazine. The star looks so good! Her followers declare they miss her very much. They call her their muse and goddess.

  TOP

Jason Momoa shows behind the scenes of his new movie “Slaver Fight”. Watch the video! Jason Momoa shows behind the scenes of his new movie “Slaver Fight”. Watch the video!
Jeremy Lin, the NBA basketball player, supports “Mobilize Love” to fight COVID-19 Jeremy Lin, the NBA basketball player, supports “Mobilize Love” to fight COVID-19
Why is everyone discussing “Becoming” about Michelle Obama ? Why is everyone discussing “Becoming” about Michelle Obama ?
Mia Farrow boasted of her son's appearance on the front page of a popular journal Mia Farrow boasted of her son's appearance on the front page of a popular journal
Bhad Bhabie showed her plaques she is proud of. She's too far behind Billie Eilish! Bhad Bhabie showed her plaques she is proud of. She's too far behind Billie Eilish!
26-year-old Keke Palmer showed how to wear white: you'd never guess 26-year-old Keke Palmer showed how to wear white: you'd never guess
Skai Jackson, the “Jessie” star, organized a singing contest live Skai Jackson, the “Jessie” star, organized a singing contest live
Willow Smith, Will Smith's daughter, has released a new music album! Listen to it! Willow Smith, Will Smith's daughter, has released a new music album! Listen to it!
Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place” star, appeared in the image of Cleopatra. Check out the photo! Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place” star, appeared in the image of Cleopatra. Check out the photo!
Like mother, like daughter? Paris Jackson added a unique tattoo – find out where exactly! Like mother, like daughter? Paris Jackson added a unique tattoo – find out where exactly!
The author of “Harry Potter” JK Rowling had a talk with baking tins! The author of “Harry Potter” JK Rowling had a talk with baking tins!