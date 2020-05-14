© Instagram / Nina Dobrev





Nina Dobrev, «The Vampire Diaries» star, showed how she relaxes in quarantine





Nina Dobrev has no secrets from her fans. She has demonstrated on her Instagram her home activity while being in the coronavirus quarantine.

Nina Dobrev was dating her «The Vampire Diaries» co-star, Ian Somerhalder. As a matter of fact, she didn't always get along with her other co-star, Paul Wesley. Now, years later, their relationship has become better, though.

In her photo on Instagram, Nina Dobrev is sitting on her sofa and relaxing. She's drinking tea and enjoying the beauty of her large flower. The celebrity is wearing a pair of jeans and a white sweater with a teddy-bear. Her caprion to the pic reads, «6 feet [or more] away from «Vogue» magazine.

Nina Dobrev's post on Twitter is also captioned «Staying at home with «Vogue» magazine. The star looks so good! Her followers declare they miss her very much. They call her their muse and goddess.