Nina Dobrev expressed her attitude to Joe Biden and his wife!





Nina Dobrev has shared a deep message on her official Instagram page saying that the country will never be the same. The actress has told what she thinks of the new President of the USA. Learn the details right now!

Nina Dobrev dated her «The Vampire Diaries» co-star Ian Somerhalder for over a year but the couple finally broke. Despite many rumors, Nina has never been in a romantic relationship with another co-star, Paul Wesley. On the contrary, they did not get along well and even hated each other. The star turns out to have doppelgangers. She looks very much the same as another actress, Victoria Justice, but the latter is known for her leading role in «You Don't Mess with the Zohan». The ladies have absolutely different characters, too.

In her fresh post on Instagram, Dobrev has left the following message, «We grew. We learned. History will not repeat itself.» The actress is sure that by electing Joe Biden as the President of the USA, she has contributed to the new history. Who knows? Some Americans still support Donald Trump and don't believe that the election was honest. They claim the truth will come out anyway.

Nina Dobrev has showed on YouTube that she's really concerned with the coronavirus situation in the country. She says in the video that she washes her groceries with soap every time she comes from the supermarket. Do you think she's telling the truth?