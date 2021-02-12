© Instagram / Nina Dobrev





Nina Dobrev is resting in the mountains with her boyfriend Sean White and Paul Wesley





Elena and Stefan together again! Former Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunited on a ski vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and were joined by their other halves - American snowboarder, three-time Olympic champion Sean White and Ines de Ramon, a health coach.

Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the project. I remember everyone came up to me and asked, «Are you dating Paul in real life?» Everyone thought there was chemistry between us. Now I understand that there is a fine line between love and hate, and we despised each other so much that it read like love, but ... We really just didn't get along for the first five months of filming.

© Instagram / Nina Dobrev





The fact that Dobrev is actively introducing White to his friends once again made the couple's fans say that the affair was approaching their wedding. The fact that between Nina and Sean is an affair, they started talking in March last year. Then they were spotted cycling in Malibu, and a Page Six source said the actress and athlete were kissing in the street. Then the insider E! News told that Nina's friends are a little surprised by her choice:

Her close friends are pleasantly surprised that she is interested in Sean, because he does not look like those guys with whom she has met before. Nina is very sensitive to her personal life, so you shouldn't wait for joint pictures with Sean from her yet.

It is noteworthy that the romance of Sean and Nina began just a few months after the actress broke up with the director and screenwriter Grant Mellon, whom she met for about six months. Before that, Dobrev met with actor Glen Powell, but she also decided to take a break in the relationship with him.