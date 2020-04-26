 News > Nipsey Hussle


Nipsey Hussle: “We represent people and the community we come from”
© Instagram / Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle: “We represent people and the community we come from”


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-26 13:43:34

Nipsey Hussle was married to actress Lauren London for six years until his death and has a son with her. On March 31, 2019, the rapper was shot not far from his store in Los Angeles. His killer, Eric Holder, was arrested three days later. Probably, Nipsey's song «Killer» was like a prophecy for his future.

The legendary series «All American» was filmed in the Crenshaw neighbourhood where Nipsey Hussle was bred and died. Last year, the humanity also lost another celebrity, professional basketball player Kobe Bryant. Many people compare Nipsey Hussle to hip hop singer Tupac Shakur. The musicians created similar music and were killed in the same way. His popular trek «Double Up» was made in collaboration with Belly & Dom Kennedy. It entered album «Victory Lap» that was released in 2018.

Recently, the fans of Nipsey Hussle have shared a video with the artist. The rapper says in the video that he represents people and the community he comes from.

Many people are still in love with Nipsey Hussle's songs and lyrics. There is still heartache that such a talented singer passed away so early.

