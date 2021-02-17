© Instagram / Nipsey Hussle





Song of the late Nipsey Hussle and Jay Z to be featured on Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack





Jay Z and Nipsey Hussle's joint composition «What It Feels Like» was featured on the soundtrack of the movie «Judas and the Black Messiah» directed by Shack King. A snippet of the song featuring vocals from the late rapper is featured in the final trailer, which was unveiled on February 10, 2021.

The video focuses on one of the main characters - Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya). The chairman of the Black Panther Party in Chicago in the 1960s was betrayed by his former associate William O'Neill (Luckit Stanfield), who worked with the FBI as an informant.

© Instagram / Nipsey Hussle





Hampton was shot dead during an FBI raid on December 4, 1969; by an incredible coincidence, it was on this day that Sean Carter, the future rapper Jay Z, was born. Nipsey Hussle (real name Hermias Asgedom) was shot and killed by his former partner Eric Holder outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

The release of the album «Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album» will take place on February 12 - on the day of the film's premiere on HBO Max and in the US box office.

The soundtrack includes 22 pieces of music, including H.E.R.'s «Fight For You», which was released as a single in January and has already been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Song from a Film.