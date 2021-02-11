© Instagram / Noah Centineo





Netflix to direct Noah Centineo on Reddit's standoff from Wall Street





The January events with a sharp rise in the shares of GameStop, provoked by users of Reddit and leading to colossal losses of bigwigs from Wall Street, were seriously interested in Western filmmakers.

Deadline writes that Netflix is ​​also filming the story of the confrontation between the Internet and stock brokers.

According to the publication, at present, Mark Boal, the winner of the Oscar for Best Screenplay («The Hurt Locker»), is considered for the position of screenwriter, Noah Centineo is claiming the main role.