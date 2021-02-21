© Instagram / Noah Centineo





Noah Centineo swore to play teenagers in movies





Noah Centineo, 24, best known for his romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before and his role as Jesus Foster in the last three seasons of The Fosters, said he no longer wants to act as a teenager. According to him, now we need to tune in to more serious roles in the cinema. «Everyone I've played in the past 15 years has been teenagers,» says Noah.

By the way, now the young actor has changed his image. Centineo has grown his hair and a little stubble and now does not look like a teenager at all. After filming the third film, To All the Boys I Loved Before, Noah joked that he was very worn out, and working on this particular series of films was special for him. The actor shares excerpts from the saga and other projects on social networks.

Now viewers are eagerly awaiting the film premiere of «Black Adam», in which Noah Centineo played the role of Atom Crusher. Also one of the main roles is played by Dwayne Johnson, with whom Noah managed to make friends while working together on the set.

Interestingly enough, Noah originally had no intention of being an actor. He wanted to play professional football. Centineo starred in the 2018 video for Havana by Camila Cabello.

The actor leads a healthy lifestyle, plays a lot of sports, does not drink alcohol. Also, Centineo loves to spend time off the Internet and refuses to use the phone for several hours a day. Despite this, the actor is very active on social media.