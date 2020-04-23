© Instagram / OJ Simpson





OJ Simpson is bored in quarantine at home. It would be more fun in jail!





OJ Simpson is known for being not only a former professional footballer but also a killer of his wife. That episode carries the name of Simpson's case. On June 12, 1994, his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her young lover, Ron Goldman, were found murdered in her house. But OJ Simpson was very lucky not to get to jail immediately.

The trial was conducted under the professional team of attorneys that included Robert Kardashian, the father of Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. Only in 2008, OJ Simpson was finally imprisoned based on the evidence involving his DNA test.

The former footballer was sentenced to 33 years in jail, but he only served less than nine years due to parole. He was released on July 20, 2017, and now is enjoying freedom.

In the fresh video on Instagram, OJ Simpson is relaxing at home in quarantine. He's sitting in the arm-chair and watching TV, he's working out, cleaning the house, playing golf, and drinking alcohol. It seems he's bored. Many people consider him a killer and say he should feel lucky that he can quarantine at home when he «should be rotting in a cell».