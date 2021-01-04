© Instagram / Olivia Munn





Olivia Munn impresses everyone with her flawless body despite age





Olivia Munn has posted her vacation photos on Instagram and amazed her fans. Check out what a perfect shape the star can boast!

Olivia Munn is known for her role of Psylocke in action sci-fi movie «X-Men». The actress complains she is often mistaken for Olivia Wilde, the actress who starred in drama television series «House,» «Conversations with Other Women», «Cowboys & Aliens» and «Rush». The two stars have the same names and a similar style. Olivia Munn was dating football quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017 but then he found a new girlfriend - racing driver Danica Patrick. Their relationship lasted for two years. At present, Olivia Munn does not seem to have a boyfriend.

© Instagram / Olivia Munn





Olivia Munn has recently shared a few of her amazing photos depicting the actress enjoying herself at the vacation. Olivia's body is so appetizing that her followers express their thankfulness for sharing her pics. One of the followers comments, «These vacation photos really are the best bit of escapism we could ask for, thanks for sharing so much!» Olivia Munn is having her vacations in Careyes, Mexico.

Olivia Munn has got two dogs who are jealous to each other, thus have conflicts quite often. The actress has made a short story of her pets' relations. One of them is called Frankie.