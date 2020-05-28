© Instagram / Oprah Winfrey





Oprah Winfrey had a banana bread scandal! Even her net worth of 2.6 billion didn't help!





These days, Oprah Winfrey faced a banana bread confrontation at her house. She baked some bread and it disappeared somewhere! No one can find it until Stedman Graham comes into the kitchen and reveals the truth.

Oprah Winfrey can certainly be considered one of the most famous personalities in the world. We all know her as a host of a popular program but few people have ever heard about Oprah's Book Club. It has become a vital part of «The Oprah Winfrey Show» and it focuses on books Oprah chooses to discuss. Oprah is in a good relationship with Ellen DeGeneres and she has given many interviews on her show.

It is hard to believe that such a rich person as Oprah Winfrey can ever have a banana bread scandal at her house. She baked some banana bread, left it in the kitchen and it mystically disappeared within a short period of time. It turned out that Uncle Sted had it all and didn't leave any for his wife and the girls. Oprah asks her followers on Instagram whether this has ever happened at their houses. People say it does. By the way they love the honesty of Stedman.

On her official Twitter page, Oprah Winfrey confessed that she has never seen them with Stedman Graham doing a puzzle on a weekday night. But after two months in quarantine, they have figured out different ways of spending time together.