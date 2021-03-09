© Instagram / Oprah Winfrey





Oprah Winfrey interviewed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry





On March 7, a big interview with 39-year-old Meghan Markle and her husband, 36-year-old Prince Harry will air.

The conversation with host Oprah Winfrey will mark the couple's first official interview since they relinquished royal powers. A teaser has appeared on the network and it already becomes clear from it that the dialogue will really openly reveal all the problems of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On the set, Meghan Markle appeared in an elegant black dress with a floral print from the Armani brand, and the prince in a classic light gray suit. The interview took place at the Dukes' home in Montecito, California. The frank conversation will last 90 minutes and is rumored to «cover everything from Meghan's entry into royal life, marriage, motherhood and charity, to how she deals with public pressure.» Prince Harry will talk about moving to the United States and plans for the future.

© Instagram / Oprah Winfrey





«Were you silent, or were you forced to remain silent? Oprah Winfrey asks Meghan Markle. «It looks like it's a turning point.»

«It was incredibly hard for the two of us, but at least we were with each other,» Prince Harry says in another episode.

The whole world is waiting for a large-scale interview to find out the details of the personal life of the Dukes of Sussex. Oprah previously announced that there were no «forbidden topics» during the conversation.