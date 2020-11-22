© Instagram / Orlando Bloom





Orlando Bloom asks for money to help his “Pirates of the Caribbean” stunt double





Orlando Bloom announced on his Instagram page that his stunt double in «Pirates of the Caribbean,» Zach Hudson, is very sick and needs help. The actor asks everyone to support him financially.

Orlando Bloom has starred in many diverse films and television series but he has become known due to his role of Legolas in the fantasy adventure series «The Lord of the Rings». The actor also played Will Turner in the adventure action series «Pirates of the Caribbean». Overall, his net worth has reached $40 million. The actor was married to Miranda Kerr for three years and has a son with the model. Three years after the divorce, the «Hobbit» star started dating singer Katy Perry. Almost three months ago, Perry gave birth to their daughter.

© Instagram / Orlando Bloom





On his Instagram page, Orlando Bloom calls his followers to donate to the treatment of his friend and stunt double while shooting «Pirates of the Caribbean,» Zach Hudson. The man is currently fighting ALS and needs financial support. Bloom respects and admires Zach who is «walking his desert» now. The actor shares a link for everyone to follow and become a blessing for this man.

These days, Orlando Bloom has talked to an 11-year old Barbados girl who took action to improve the environment. Maria has become the youngest filmmaker to win a UNICEF award. It should be mentioned that Bloom is a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF and he feels lucky to work with this organization.