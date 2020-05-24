© Instagram / Pamela Anderson





Pamela Anderson, the “Baywatch” star, presented her new collection of bags. Wow, it's time to start shopping!





These days, Pamela Anderson has brought some joy to her followers on Instagram by presenting a new collection of bags. They are amazing! Choose your model!

Pamela Anderson was married to musician Tommy Lee and faced a huge stir associated with their marriage sex tape stolen on their honeymoon in 1995. Today, the star claims the tape was only a 'compilation of naked vacation' photos. The couple has two sons: 23-year old Brandon and 22-year old Dylan. However, their marriage was spoiled with Tommy's abuse of his spouse and they divorced in 1998.

Pamela Anderson has announced on her official Instagram page that her new collection of image bags «ASHOKA Paris - Vegan Bags» is available already. This is an «Apple Skin» model and it is available in four colors. It has original gold clasps, pop art lining made from recycled material. You can pre-order any model from this incredible collection on www.ashokaparis.com.

Pamela Anderson has also shown how she looks with dark hair on her official Twitter page. Her followers truly love her image! What about you? She looks even sexier with dark hair!