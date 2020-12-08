© Instagram / Pamela Anderson





Pamela Anderson addresses the President with the request to release Julian Assange





Pamela Anderson has left a post on her Twitter page asking the President of the country to give freedom to Australian activist Julian Assange. Look at her convincing arguments!

Pamela Anderson is best known for her role of Casey Jean Parker in the 1999–2001 action series «Baywatch» in which she co-starred famous Carmen Electra. Anderson starred in the comedy «Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan» in 2006 but the film got contradictory reviews. There is an opinion that Kid Rock divorced the actress because of this movie. Before that, the celebrity was married to her Playboy Playmate Tommy Lee. She met the musician in February, 1995, and got married with him just in four days. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last long, just like other Lee's marriages and they divorced in three years. Today Pamela and Tommy co-parent two sons.

⁦⁩In her latest Twitter post, Pamela Anderson addresses the POTUS asking him to pardon and release Julian Assange who was incarcerated in HM Prison Belmarsh. Her request is accompanied with a couple of white-and-black photos in one of which the celebrity is wearing nothing else but a bra and bikini. Most of Pamela's followers agree that the activist should be released, while some of them are sure «Assange should not ever have been punished at all».

