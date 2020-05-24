Paris Hilton will be cooking a tasty dish today! Don't miss the event!

© Instagram / Paris Hilton





Paris Hilton has announced on her Instagram page that she is going to cook something truly delicious today at 3:40pm PT! Learn the details!

Nicole Richie had always been the closest friend of Paris' until she met Kim Kardashian. Richie and Hilton were always together and even starred in the legendary series «The Simple Life» (2003-2007). Today, Kim Kardashian has replaced Nicole. Paris Hilton has been active not only in the television sphere but she also created her first perfume fragrance for women in 2005. It became very popular among users and contributed to the celebrity's net worth of $300 million dollars as of 2020.

Paris Hilton has recently informed her fans on Instagram that she «will be cooking live with Chef Ming Tsai for a virtual event to benefit Family Reach and the cancer patients they support». Don't miss the «Cooking With Paris» event today, on Sunday May 24th at 3:40pm PT. Paris named the ingredients she's going to use for the dish and they are pretty nice! The recipe will be cool!

Paris Hilton has presented the Paris Hilton Merch Sliving Collection on her Twitter page. Hurry up to get your item before they are sold out at http://ParisHiltonMerch.com.