Paris Hilton's fans criticize her artificial look!





Paris Hilton shares precious moments of happiness with her boyfriend, Carter Milliken Reum, but her fans criticize her instead! Are they just jealous?

39-year old actress, model and entrepreneur, Paris Hilton, can boast the net worth of $300 million dollars, as of 2020. The celebrity has got even more famous with her television documentary «This Is Paris». Her friendship with Kim Kardashian can be called paragon. In 2010, Kim was Paris Hilton's assistant, but they appealed to each other so much that became close friends. Despite many disputes in their relationship, the women have managed to save their friendship. Paris Hilton and television personality Nicole Richie are also long-time friends; however, they seem to keep in secret the fact that they haven't seen each other for ages. Paris has achieved success in her personal life too. The star continues sharing photos with her boyfriend, Carter Milliken Reum.

Recently Hilton has shared a sweet collage of photos depicting her together with her boyfriend. The actress has captioned the collage like this, «Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do!» It is so nice to see the couple enjoying good time and life but some of Hilton's followers doubt the sincerity of their love. They ask, «What about doing something real together like yardwork or grocery shopping or arguing over the bills when times are lean?» Some people openly don't like Paris' superficial look.

Paris Hilton has declared that all she wants for Christmas is 2021. The star is probably sick of the pandemic that has touched the whole world this year. The celebrity has also admitted that her Holidays' Collection is already available.