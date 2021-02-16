© Instagram / Paris Hilton





Paris Hilton showed her lover in the video





American singer Paris Hilton presented a video for the song Heartbeat, in which her lover Carter Reum starred. The video was published on her YouTube channel.

The composition was released in 2006 as part of the Paris Hilton album. According to the singer, then she did not know what true love is.

«Heartbeat is finally meaningful. He describes how I feel about him so much that I thought, «I need to make a music video.»

I thought that it would be ideal to release it for Valentine's Day, just as a celebration of the fact that I finally had true love, «- quotes the words of the singer IM.

Hilton, 39, has been dating Reum for over a year.